New £1m West Brom signing makes 'massive club' statement after becoming fourth Albion addition

The 27-year-old central defender, who can also operate in midfield, completed a permanent switch to Albion on Thursday - just months on from leading Birmingham City to the League One title.

The eleven cap Polish international, who moved to England with Arsenal from Legia Warsaw, comes with extensive Championship experience having turned out for the likes of Derby County and Birmingham.

Bielik spent two spells on loan at Blues before making the permanent move to St Andrews in 2023.

He was part of the side that suffered relegation from the Championship - but he played a key role in their immediate return to the second tier last season.

And the £1m signing, who reportedly had other Championship interest from Portsmouth, has revealed he jumped at the chance to join Albion.

He said: "Albion are a massive club. When I found out I could play for this team, I was really happy.

“The Championship is one of the hardest leagues, you have to be ready for everything that’s coming. You have to be prepared, you have to be fit, you have to be strong physically and mentally.

New West Brom signing Krystian Bielik (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“It’s nothing new for me, I’ve done it many times now, and I honestly can’t wait. I hope we can be very successful this season.”

His arrival at Albion came on the back of Kyle Bartley's retirement and less than 24 hours before Torbjorn Heggem completed a £9m switch to Serie A side Bologna.

He adds competition at the back for Albion alongside youngster Caleb Taylor and summer signings George Campbell and Nat Phillips.

Sporting director Andrew Nestor outlined the positives of bringing in a player with Bielik's abilities to aid Ryan Mason's squad.

He added: "Krystian is a seasoned and proven player and, at 27, is in his prime years for a defender. He knows English football well, is experienced and has proven himself as a leader.

“Krystian’s arrival adds to the quality we have already invested in this summer to transform our centre back options. We feel George Campbell has huge potential to develop at 24 – as does Caleb Taylor at just 22 – and we have already benefitted from the technical and leadership qualities of Nat Phillips.

“There will be strong competition for places in our starting XI – and we believe that will bring out the very best in the players vying to start.”