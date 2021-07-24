Jake Livermore: No more mixed messages under new West Brom boss

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

The experienced midfielder feels that the 'subconscious' message from the new boss is to bring his successful high-intensity style from former club Barnsley to The Hawthorns.

Livermore, 31, revealed French-born head coach Ismael is extremely clear on he sees the Baggies' playing style next season. The skipper suggested that mixed messages in the past have previously hindered Albion's squad.

Albion today head to Premier League new boys Watford (3pm) for their third friendly of the summer.

“He’s very clear in what he wants and he takes responsibility for the way we play, which speaks volumes," admitted Livermore.

“It’s the sign of a man who is clear in what he wants to do and I think previously it’s been unfortunate that we’ve had a lack of direction.

“Now there is a definite style of play that we want to fulfil.

“I’d imagine it will take time to get us where he wants us to be but we are working hard every day — twice a day at the moment.

“Everything is being sent to us tactically and the boys are really taking to us.

“We’re confident in him and I’m sure he’s confident in us."

Ismael's Tykes side sparkled last season as their energetic style helped defy the odds and push for Premier League promotion. They made the play-offs but were undone by Swansea in the semi-final.

Livermore added: “Subconsciously that’s the message. If we can get that press and intensity that Barnsley had, hopefully our quality will shine through on top of that.