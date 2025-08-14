Ryan Mason 'confident' on West Brom transfer business amid Torbjorn Heggem exit

Influential defender Torbjorn Heggem will shortly be confirmed as a Bologna player in a move worth up to £10million to the Baggies - a deal viewed as crucial for financial fair play and the club to reinvest.

And Albion are set to replenish Mason's squad ahead of Saturday lunchtime's clash at newly-promotion Wrexham, with Birmingham City captain Krystian Bielik poised to check in on a permanent deal.

Bielik is expected to be an Albion player before the Wrexham clash and the Baggies are also working on a season-long deal for Manchester United midfield prospect Toby Collyer. Albion are understood to be at the head of a long queue hunting for the highly-rated 21-year-old's loan services, with that move also set to advance.

Mason said of Heggem's impending exit: "There's obviously conversations, it's accelerated quite quickly in the last couple of days.

"So yes, nothing's been confirmed yet but we're all aware of Heggy's situation.

"It's probably something a lot of us might have expected if it does go through.

"He had a great season last year and there's obviously been quite a lot of interest in him. If it does happen, we wish him all the best. We thank him because he's been a great player and also a really good person.

"We understood his importance last season, but we've lost many players since the back end of last season as well. Like I said, it's people's responsibility to step up and hopefully our boys can do that.

"It was something that we anticipated. It's probably not come as a shock, the communication with it. It's something we're prepared for.

"We understand the situation we're in as a football club. I think the new ownership and everyone involved is doing an incredible job at navigating us through that. So, yes, there are certain things that probably will get done with that in mind as well."

Heggem will be the club's biggest sale since the £16m received for Matheus Pereira from Saudi Arabia four years ago. It represents a massive profit on the £525,000 he cost from Sweden 12 months ago.

If the deals are concluded Bielik and Collyer would be additions four and five through The Hawthorns this summer. Albion will continue the recruitment drive and Mason believes the squad will be well-placed for an assault on the division by September 2 after the deadline.

"When we speak we're aligned with everything," Mason said of his relationship with sporting director Andrew Nestor and director of football operations Ian Pearce. "There's clear communication and that's the most important part.

"By the time the window shuts I fully trust that we'll be satisfied with what we've got to try and win as many games as football as possible."

The head coach added: "I'm sure and feel very confident that by the end of the window, we'll be in a place where we feel like we can compete every three days because that's what we need to be prepared for.

"This league, the nature of it is so relentless. We've lost some players in the back end of last season and I'm sure we'll get to a point where we'll feel fully satisfied."