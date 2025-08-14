Michael Appleton's key factor to get the best out of the Shrewsbury players

Salop have had a challenging start to the season. They drew on opening day against Bromley, and they have fallen to back-to-back defeats against Tranmere and Grimsby since then.

In those two matches, they have conceded seven times and they have only managed to score one goal in the 270 minutes, plus stoppages, they have played this season.

The head coach is getting Shrews to change their style. They are trying to play more, and he is confident they will get better at it the more they do.