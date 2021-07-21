Jake Livermore is determined to be a key man at West Brom

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

The 30-year-old shone for the Baggies that season with the midfielder rivalling Matheus Pereira to be crowned player of the year.

But the last 12 months have been tough for both him and the club, with Albion relegated from the Premier League while Livermore struggled for game time under former boss Sam Allardyce.

Now, though, the former Tottenham star says he is enjoying his football again following the arrival of Valerien Ismael as boss.

And Albion’s captain is determined that he will once again be a key man for the Baggies.

“I hope so, I certainly hope so,” Livermore said when asked if he can recapture that form.

“I’m doing everything I can in my power to do that.

“I am just enjoying my football again.

“As a group we are all very much together this season and we are looking forward to the battle ahead.”

Ismael is known for his high intensity, high pressing, philosophy – a style of play that should suit Livermore.

And the skipper believes Albion’s squad will suit playing that way.

“It’s about putting pressure on and making things uncomfortable for the opposition,” he said when asked about Ismael’s style.

“It’s about wave after wave of attack. I think we have got the players – together with the belief in him – to go and do that.”

Elsewhere, former Albion midfielder Filip Krovinovic has joined Hadjuk Split in his native Croatia.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Baggies on loan from Benfica, became a fan favourite at The Hawthorns for the way he conducted himself on and off the pitch during the 2019/20 campaign.

Krovinovic rejoined Albion for a second loan stint at the start of last season.