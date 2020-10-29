Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings backing FA’s new code

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings

Mings helped establish a blueprint for the code, which was launched this week and is aimed at creating greater racial equality in coaching, management and executive roles.

Villa, Albion and Wolves are among more than 40 clubs who have signed up to meet new diversity targets, including that 25 per cent of new coaching appointments will be black, Asian or of mixed heritage.

Mings, who attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Birmingham during the summer, believes the code represents a step in the right direction for English football.

“We’ve taken the knee, we’ve had Black Livers Matter on the shirts, I’ve been to protests and, ultimately, this is what we did it for,” he said.

“People said at the time ‘what do you want to come from it, what are you taking the knee for? What are you going to marches for? What do you guys want from this?’

“And that was it, accountability and change, and I think we are another step forward with this code.