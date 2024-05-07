Exclusive: Premier League giants eye Wolves young guns
Wolves face a battle to keep academy starlets Wes Okoduwa and Alvin Ayman amid interest from ‘big six’ Premier League clubs.
Top English sides are keeping tabs on the pair, who are both now getting closer to first team opportunities at Wolves.
Right-back Okoduwa has already been on the bench for several Premier League games this season at just 15-years-old, while midfielder Ayman travelled with the first team to the Etihad at the weekend to experience a top flight match day, although he did not make the squad.
Manchester United have been linked with a move for Okoduwa and the Express & Star understands several top Premier League sides are interested in the defender, while the same big clubs are starting to make approaches for Ayman.
Wolves are keen to keep both players and will continue to give them first team exposure in a bid to convince them to stay at Molineux, instead of moving to a top six club where their first team chances would be severely limited.