Liam Keen comment: Wolves seeking positives from dismal City defeat

There is no shame in losing to the best side in the world, but the manner of the defeat with an error-prone performance will disappoint the head coach. Here, we look at the main talking points from the game.

Missing Dawson

On September 30 last year, Craig Dawson put in one of the best individual performances of any Wolves player this season.

Molineux erupted as Wolves beat City 2-1 and Dawson bullied Erling Haaland, restricting him to one scuffed shot on target all game.

It was a remarkable performance and highlighted once more just how important Dawson has been to this side. At the weekend the defender was absent having undergone groin surgery and Wolves missed him dearly.

Craig Dawson injured. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Max Kilman, who has also had a very good season, could not get close to Haaland. When asked to take on the aggressive role, Kilman struggles, and Haaland ran him ragged.