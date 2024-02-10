Darley handed pro contract by Worcestershire

The 19-year-old pace bowler helped the Pears win the under-18s Championship in his first summer as an academy player and made several appearances for the county’s second XI.

Darley, who plays Birmingham League cricket for Shrewsbury, also took two wickets after receiving a first senior call-up for a match against a New Zealand XI at New Road.

He now wants to push on further while working on a regular basis with Pears head coach Alan Richardson and assistant Richard Jones, themselves both former seamers.

“To get that first contract means a lot,” said Darley. “Over the last couple of years it’s been quite quick for me going up the ranks from Shropshire, to getting involved and then enrolled with the academy at Worcestershire, and playing quite a lot of second team cricket, a big step up.

“The last few weeks training with the lads has been really good and I’ve enjoyed every minute being with Worcestershire, with the academy and now the first team squad.

“To train regular with the pros and coaches is massive. You are training virtually every day of the week, working on technique and you just know you can get better from training every single day.

“Everything is a lot more intense, which is good, and it helps when it comes to the season with everything.

“Richo and Jonesy are a big help, very supportive, and you can always go to them for advice and ask them about what to work on.”

Asked about his main aim for the season ahead, Darley replied: “A lot of second team cricket, especially the four day stuff, and even white ball cricket.

“I want to try and push myself as much as I can, perform as well as I can, and give myself a chance to get into that first team.

“Playing against New Zealand, I was really nervous. I didn’t know if I was going to be in the team or just part of the squad.

“Once I was chosen in the 12 to play, the nerves started kicking in a bit more and a packed New Road made it even more nervous.

“But once I got into it and was playing, I didn’t really think about it too much and it was a good experience to have. I will never forget the two wickets and my mum and dad and everyone have been watching them ever since!”

Head coach Richardson said: “Harry was one of a good crop of academy players and I think he had an outstanding season in terms of the way he performed for the academy, Shrewsbury and the seconds.

“Whatever standard we put him at last year, he seemed to do well and he keeps things really simple, which is a real skill in itself.

“He bowled well against Shropshire and then against New Zealand in a big game for him.

“Harry has impressed. There is a bit of a ceiling there which is exciting for us to try and reach.”