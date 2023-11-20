Shrewsbury School's Theo Wylie hits stunning hundred to strengthen England U19 call-up chances

The youngster, who is a student at Shrewsbury School, made his total off 110 balls, striking 17 fours and two sixes.

During the innings, which saw England chase down India's 319-4 to win by three wickets with four balls remaining, he shared more than a century stand with Noah Thain (51) to help guide his side to victory in Mulapadu.

The 17-strong England squad headed out to India at the start of this month to play in a quadrangular youth ODI series.

The series features hosts India as well as World Cup hosts Sri Lanka, as well as India's B team.

The innings will give him even more of a chance of making the final World Cup squad, which flies out to Sri Lanka in the New Year.

The 17-year-old, who was born and bred in Rugeley, burst onto the international radar this summer scoring a stunning 150 for a junior England invitational XI against Australia under-19s in August.

Wylie, who grew up playing in the county age groups for Staffordshire before moving to Warwickshire, admitted in a recent interview with the Shropshire Star that playing in a World Cup for his country is something he has had ambitions of since he was young.