Wellington just four points from the county league title

While Wem were unable to complete their match at Quatt, Wellington were taking the full 20 points available to them at Madeley to leave them just four points from the title with two matches to play.

Madeley recorded 117-9 off the 39 overs they batted – unable to build on a half-century opening stand between Sam Davis (29) and Oli Davis (30) as nobody else made it past 13.

The introduction of Daniel Lloyd to Wellington’s bowling attack proved pivotal as he took 5-12 off seven overs, ripping out the majority of the top order. He was supported by Wendell Wagner (2-26), Dinesh Perera (1-12) and Hugh Morris (1-18), who got the ball rolling by taking the wicket of Madeley opener Sam Davis.

Meanwhile, Sam Peate (35no) and Harry Chandler (26no) had moved Wem to 72-1 from 16.1 overs in their match at Quatt before play had to be abandoned.

That gave them just five points, leaving their title hopes in tatters.

Whitchurch are third after easing past mid-table Sentinel by 10 wickets.

Tom Griffiths (19), Marc Lovelock (19), Jacob Binnersley (17) and Ed Ashlin (14) all got a start, but nobody pushed on as Sentinel were bowled out for 106. Shabbir Khan (4-24), Simon Till (2-3), Shafiq Ahmed (2-13), Kashif Hussain (1-19) and Daniel Bowen (1-33) shared the wickets between them.

Oswestry took advantage of Sentinel’s heavy defeat to move above them into fifth with a nine-wicket victory over Shrewsbury seconds, with Keenan Oakley taking 6-37 with the ball for Oswestry.

Tyler Ibbotson held Shrewsbury’s innings together with 94 off 82 balls, including 15 boundaries, but there was precious little in the way of support.

Extras was Shrewsbury’s next highest scorer with 30, while Tom Winchester (23) and Josh McDonald (12) were the only others to pass double figures.

That still gave them 202 to defend, but Oswestry’s top three teed off to get them home in less than 19 overs. Henry Walker hit 83no off 59 balls, including 13 fours and two sixes, while Josh Darley hit five sixes and four fours in his 53no off 26 balls.

Charlie Morris was the only man to fall – caught by Winchester off the bowling of Ibbotson – after scoring 51 off 25 balls, including five fours and three sixes.

Ludlow beat bottom club Newport by eight wickets thanks in part to Sam Roberts (31no), Freddie Ammonds (28), Luke Miles (3-27) and Joe Williams (3-32).

And Shelton held on to beat St Georges by four runs after posting 185-9, with Shavon Brooks (39) and Pabel Saha (32) top-scoring. Azaad Rafiq took 3-39 for St Georges.