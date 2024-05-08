Spin-king Diwan fires Quatt to victory

Left-arm spinner Diwan recorded impressive figures of 5-28 from 9.4 overs to lead his side to a resounding 114-run Premier Division win at Ludlow.

Scott Randall also chipped in with 3-14 from 10 overs as Ludlow were rolled over for 69 in response to Quatt’s 189-7.

Oliver Plank had top scored with 50 for the visitors, with Dan Plank (37 not out), Tom Whitney (35) and Chris Miller (33) making useful contributions.

Shelton also picked up a 24-point haul on opening day thanks to a 63-run win at Whitchurch.

An unbeaten 77 from Saleh Ahmed and 46 from Nathan Sealy helped Shelton post 190-6 from 50 overs.

In reply, the hosts fell for 127, Elliot Bowen top scoring with 33. Ross Griffths shone with the ball, picking up an impressive 4-34 from his 10 overs.

Oswestry eased to a nine-wicket triumph away to St Georges.

Ian Davies (4-15) and Joe Monk (3-21) combined to help shoot the home side out for 87, Muhammad Zaheer (25) the only batter to pass 20. Oswestry skipper Josh Darley then took centre stage as he led his side home with a stunning unbeaten 70 from just 36 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.

Wem continued the away-day success theme with a five-wicket triumph at Frankton.

Skipper Thomas Welti played a lone hand with 43 as the hosts were bowled out for 86.

James Wynne-Potts was the pick of the bowlers with 4-11, while Muhammad Irfan (3-35) and James Astley (3-27) also impressed.

An unbeaten 28 from Chris Peel Jr then guided Wem home after they had been reduced to 32-4.

At Allscott Heath, visiting Shrewsbury seconds claimed a winning draw.

Half-centuries from Llyr Thomas (57) and Zane Beattie (51), plus 47 from Dan Walker and 28 from Bradley Thornton helped Shrewsbury to 214-9 from 50 overs. Jason Summers took 4-48 and Kuldeep Devatwal 3-65.

In reply, Allscott were well set as Kuldeep Devatwal (65), Max Ferrington (31) and Jason Summers (32) helped them to 148-3.

But the introduction of Beattie (4-39) checked their push for victory as they ended on 178-8.

The clash between Madeley and Sentinel was called off.