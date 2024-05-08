Shropshire skipper salutes ‘incredible’ batter Hargrave

With Hargrave playing the lead role, Shropshire chased well in both games to secure two victories over Wales at St Asaph on bank holiday Monday.

Having hit an unbeaten 65 in the day’s opening match, Shrewsbury opener Hargrave then underlined his ability once more with a glorious 129 not out from just 44 balls in game two.

It meant he became the first Shropshire player to register a century in a NCCA T20 Cup match – the previous highest score for the county in the competition was Andre Bradford’s unbeaten 87 against Staffordshire in 2022.

Shropshire finished runners-up to Oxfordshire in group four and can now look forward to featuring in the Super 12s on Sunday, May 19.

“What George did was absolutely incredible,” said Shropshire captain Charlie Home. “The ball striking and some of the shots he played, no one could bowl at him. They weren’t just going for six – they were going for 12!

“He was fantastic and it’s not the first time he’s done it either. He got 100 and 200 in the same game for us last year, while he also made a triple hundred a couple of years ago for Oxford University.

“From my point of view, he’s as good as they get and he deserves his opportunity to be playing at a higher level, to be playing professional cricket.”

Hargrave has played for Northamptonshire’s second team in the early weeks of this season – he hit two half centuries against Leicestershire’s 2nd XI last week – after initially being given a chance to impress by the first-class county towards the end of last season.

Home added: “He’s playing regularly for Northants and has done well for them. He’s doing everything he can. I’ve seen George play for years and he’s as good as anyone. When he was younger, probably the longer format suited him, but he has developed his game and is now an all formats player. The way he was striking the ball against Wales, getting to 100 off 34 balls was special.

“Wales had professional bowlers in their bowling attack who have played first-class cricket, so to hit some of the shots he did off good balls was second to none.

“Hopefully he’ll go on to bigger and better things, but it’s great to have him involved with us. I think he’s enjoying it and we’re certainly benefiting from having him involved.”