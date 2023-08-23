Shropshire fall to loss in finale

Andre Bradford

The visitors chased down the 190 they needed for victory on Tuesday morning – despite the best efforts of bowlers Joe Stanley (2-76) and Charlie Home (1-36).

Wiltshire knocked off the first 74 of those late on day two, before polishing off the remainder on the final morning – even though Stanley took his match tally to 11 wickets.

Openers Jack Mynott (71) and Dylan Church (68no) for Wiltshire most of the way there, with Ed Young (37) providing chief support.

Shropshire had found themselves up against it since falling to 78-5 on the first morning of the match.

Though they recovered to post 183 all out, and then restrict Wiltshire’s lead to 37 – with Stanley returning incredible figures of 9-83 – they were unable to build on a good start to their second innings.

Matthew Lamb (62) and Andre Bradford (46) helped them to 132-2 with a century stand for the third wicket.