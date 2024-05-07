Former residential home in Shropshire village to go up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Numbers 32 and 34 Harley Road in Condover near Shrewsbury has, until recently, been used as residential accommodation for Condover College, a specialist college for adults with learning disabilities.

The part two and part single-storey property is arranged currently with one unit having four bedrooms and another with six.

On a site of around 0.3 acres, it has the benefit of a large garden and off-road car parking from Harley Road.

32 & 34 Harley Road, Condover. Photo: Halls Commercial/Zoopla

Listing agents, Halls Commercial, said the property is offered for sale freehold with vacant possession and is "of potential interest to commercial developers or to residential property developers".

It is currently set to go under the hammer at a public auction on Friday, July 12 at 3pm at Halls Holdings House with a guide price of £450,000.

The site can be viewed online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67262542