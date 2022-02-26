England legend David Gower heading to Oswestry Cricket Club

Former England captain David Gower

Legendary batter Gower, who captained England in the 1980s before beginning a lengthy career in broadcasting – will visit the club for a sold out talk about his career on Friday, April 15.

Cricket fans will get chance to hear all about Gower’s time in the game as well as quiz the former England captain in a question and answer session at the event, sponsored by Woodhead Sales and Lettings.

It comes after another former international captain, Michael Vaughan, appeared at the club last year – with similar past events held with Graham Gooch.

Club committee member Mark Ball said the events raise vital funds for the club, who are set to compete again in the Shropshire Cricket League in the coming season – after their relegation from the Birmingham League last year.

He also revealed Vaughan will be making a return to the club at some point – and potentially members of the England Women’s team. Ball said: “We had Michael Vaughan last year, which was excellent, and he has said he would love to come back, so Michael will be visiting us again at some point.

“We’ve got this sold out event with David, which we’re all looking forward to and will raise vital funds for the cricket club.

“Also, for that event we’ve just had the bar refurbished which is something to look forward to.