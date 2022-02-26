Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England legend David Gower heading to Oswestry Cricket Club

By Jonny DruryCricketPublished:

Oswestry Cricket Club is set to host an evening with former England captain and broadcaster David Gower in April – the latest in a string of former greats to visit the club.

Former England captain David Gower
Former England captain David Gower

Legendary batter Gower, who captained England in the 1980s before beginning a lengthy career in broadcasting – will visit the club for a sold out talk about his career on Friday, April 15.

Cricket fans will get chance to hear all about Gower’s time in the game as well as quiz the former England captain in a question and answer session at the event, sponsored by Woodhead Sales and Lettings.

It comes after another former international captain, Michael Vaughan, appeared at the club last year – with similar past events held with Graham Gooch.

Club committee member Mark Ball said the events raise vital funds for the club, who are set to compete again in the Shropshire Cricket League in the coming season – after their relegation from the Birmingham League last year.

He also revealed Vaughan will be making a return to the club at some point – and potentially members of the England Women’s team. Ball said: “We had Michael Vaughan last year, which was excellent, and he has said he would love to come back, so Michael will be visiting us again at some point.

“We’ve got this sold out event with David, which we’re all looking forward to and will raise vital funds for the cricket club.

“Also, for that event we’ve just had the bar refurbished which is something to look forward to.

“And then plans are afoot for a player or players from the England Women’s side to come and give a talk and a question and answer because we have such a growing women’s section at the club. We also want to say thanks to everyone who has supported these events in the past, because they really do help the club.”

Cricket
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News