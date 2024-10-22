New pre-season bowls competition launched at Bicton

The Bicton Open will run on evenings in March at the village club near Shrewsbury, in conjunction with the £5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open and Edgmond Open.

All three are being promoted by Rob Burroughs, who said: “The new competition at Bicton can be done in qualifiers after the Edgmond Open on March 15 and 16 or after Meole on March 22 and 23.”

There are 64 places at £20 available at Bicton with finals night on Saturday, March 29 (6pm start) for a £320 first prize which could be boosted by sponsorship.

Burroughs reports the Champion of Champions qualifier at Meole already half full (256 places and finals day on Sunday, April 6) while two qualifying sessions in the £2,575 Edgmond Open are booked up (finals on April 5), all entry inquires to him on 07901 229623.

Meanwhile, Stuart Church, organiser of the Candlin Doubles at Sinclair on April 13, reports it is already more than half full, entries £20 per pair to him on 07877 857721.

Adderley will today be saluted as the top veterans bowls club in the north of the county.

The club’s A team will be officially crowned as champions of both the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues.

A packed house at Whitchurch Ruby Club will witness the presentation at today’s prize-giving lunch organised by the North Shropshire Veterans association that now runs both leagues.

Meanwhile, a committee meeting of the Malpas Senior Citizens League will be held tomorrow at Malpas Farmers BC (2pm) to start the countdown to the 2025 AGM in March.