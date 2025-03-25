Bowls round-up: Bittersweet memories for Telford bowler Gaut

The Shropshire senior team man produced a stunning run to reach the 2019 final of the Champion of Champions qualifier at the Shrewsbury club.

But then he came up against county No.1 Callum Wraight and lost to a man who has now won the prestigious title five times.

Not deterred, Gaut reached the semi-finals last year and on Sunday he qualified again for the 2025 finals day on April 6 when 32 hopefuls will go into battle for a £1,000 top cheque.

Gaut converted a 13-3 lead in his third game against Darrell Matkin and won 21-8 but, earlier in the day, Wraight was a shock faller in his qualifier 21-10 against Gewyn Davies.

Premier League bowlers to qualify over the first weekend were Stuart Rutter, Tom Killen, Joe Dicken, Andy Judson, Scott Harries and Andy Armstrong.

Shropshire’s Matt Farmer was also successful along with Dave Worthington, Lee Brown, Gareth Hughes. Tom Vickers, Kerry Morris, Mark Ferris and Josh Mordue.

Home bowlers needed

The promoter of a new open competition are a Shropshire club may have to resort to home bowlers to fill it.

Nathan Lacey is the man behind the Shifnal Open with qualifiers on four Saturday nights in June and a finals night on July 5.

But having filled around half of the 64 places by last week, Lacey said: “I will have to start advertising to home bowlers if there is no more interest in the comp.”

Entry costs £20 and there will be a prize fund of £1,500 with £400 for the winner if Lacey (07826 002295) can fill it.

Meanwhile, there are just spaces left in the Shavington Open 32 at the Whitchurch League club on Saturday, March 29, but there are plenty of vacancies still in next week’s Newport four-a-side team knockout.

“There are still spaces left on the Monday, Tuesday and the Thursday qualifiers (6.45pm start) for what is a great way to get some competitive team practice before the start of the season,” said organiser Rob Burroughs.

Entry is £60 per team for a shot at a £400 top prize on finals night of next Friday, contact Burroughs on 07901 229623.

New sponsorship deal

The bowls body running two of the biggest evening leagues in Shropshire heads into the 2025 season armed with a £1,000 sponsorship deal.

Ellison Wealth Management Ltd are the supporters of the North Shropshire association that controls the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues.

But the popularity of the Whitchurch League may lead to problems in future years, chairperson Christine Sayers told the association’s latest executive meeting at Tilstock BC.

“The Whitchurch League is full, and we are managing this by starting fixtures a little earlier this year,” she said, stressing the league did not want to turn away potential newcomers.

So delegates were warned that clubs may have to opt for bigger divisions, with extended fixture schedules, or a re-structuring of the divisions which would impact promotion and relegation.

Sayers congratulated Tilstock’s Simon Fullard on becoming county president and delegates agreed to back the re-launch of the Shropshire Champion of Champions event.