No slowing down on the greens at Allscott Heath

Allscott Heath have nearly filled their open singles competition on Saturday, October 26 – and their plans for a winter league are now guaranteed to have lift-off.

“We have filled 28 of the 32 places in the Open and payment is now due to secure place in competition,” said club chairman Chris Hayward.

“The draw confirming approximate times of round of 32 ties will be made on the October 21 and anyone looking to take one of the last few spaces should contact me on 07815 683302.”

The comp will be played on the all-weather green, entry costs £20 and backing from SJ Roberts Homes means a first prize of £300 will be at stake.

The same artificial surface will be used for the inaugural winter league, due to get under way in November.

“We are now targeting 20 teams of four players for our league – this would mean that there would be two games every night from Monday to Friday,” added Hayward, with 14 having signed up earlier this month.

The demand to celebrate the 2024 season has forced the North Shropshire Veterans bowls association into a late change of plan.

A joint presentation luncheon with limited spaces for the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60 and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues honours winners was planned for Prees Recreation Club on Tuesday, October 22.

But the venue has now been moved, association secretary Simon Fullard explaining: “Due to the extra requests for places at the lunch we have had to change the venue to Whitchurch Rugby Club.

“The time has also been altered to arrival for noon and a 12.30pm start and clubs who would like to book places should please contact me by Thursday, October 17 at the latest.”

The decision to switch venues was taken after pleas from club delegates at the association’s end of season executive meeting last week at the Beacon Centre in Drayton.

Woore’s championship campaigns will be a feature of tonight’s (WEDS) executive meeting of the North Shropshire bowls association.

The village club topped both the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues now run by the single administrative body, which will review the 2024 season at the meeting at Tilsock BC at 7.30pm.

Plans for a presentation evening to honour Woore and other title winners will also be finalised along with discussions about rule change proposals for next year.

Handicapping was an issue in some of the team knockouts run by the NSCGBA in the current year, leading to a fall in entries which officers will seek to address.