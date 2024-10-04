Woore into the Premier play-off with Horsehay

The ambitious village club take on Horsehay at Bicton (7pm) with a place in the Taylor Support Shropshire Premier League next season at stake.

Whitchurch and Market Drayton league winners Woore swept past Shifnal by 41 shots on Wednesday night at Meole Brace to seal their place in the play-off final.

Woore were 26 chalks up after the first four thanks to big wins by Gary Beff (21-1) and Andy Moss (21-9) and extended the advantage to 41 after the middle four with Martin Lloyd a 21-9 winner.

Rob Steventon’s 21-11 card came too late for Shifnal, Premier chief Rob Burroughs saying: “Commiserations to Shifnal. They have had an excellent season though, winning the Mid Shropshire League and Harris Shield.”

Horsehay finished bottom after taking their place in the Premier League this summer, winning six of their 26 matches to finish 19 points behind second-bottom Bylet in the table.