Wrockites ease to victory in the veterans finals

The Wrockites recorded their first success in the over-60s knockout for the Peter Morris Cars Consolation Shield by beating Pontesbury by 24 shots in the final on Wem BC’s small green on Monday.

Tony Garmson (21-11) and Allan Gaut (21-12) led the way in the six-a-side showdown and Alan Jones (21-12) and Steve Faulkner (21-13) got the job done, Kevin Jones winning 21-11 for Pontesbury.

“The semi-finals saw Wrockwardine Wood comfortably beat Trench by 46 in the morning, Steve Faulkner their best winner 21-4,” said promoter Rob Burroughs. “But Pontesbury received a bye (to the final) after a communication error meant Sir John Bayley didn’t know they needed to attend.”

The main finals day for the Wrekin Cup is on Monday, September 23, at Old Shrewsbury when holders Woore, St Georges, Castlefields and Bylet will do battle from 11am.

It wasn’t to be as Shropshire bowls legend Pete Farmer made a valiant attempt to retain the Dennis Lewis Open title at the Sir John Bayley Club.

The four-time County Merit winner, bowling for St Georges in the Premier League, came through a 38-strong field on Sunday at the Wellington venue to make the final again.

“But Jordan Baddeley from Atherstone Cons won the 2024 Dennis Lewis Open after beating the 2023 winner Peter Farmer in the final 21-11,” said promoter Rob Burroughs.

“It was close until 11-9 when Jordan found a 20 metre straight mark and pulled away from Pete to win.

“In the semi-finals Jordan had recovered from 10-4 down against Paul Reeves (Shifnal) to win 16 on a round peg while Peter was 8-4 down against North Mids ace Darren Plenderleith but had a 16 break to win the highest break prize and won 21-11.”

Burroughs will now look for an alternative date for the one-day competition next year so that he can get a full house of 64 to play for the scheduled £2,280 in prize money and £600 first prize.

Just over the border, the Kronospan Open Doubles at Chirk AAA ended with Liam Badwick & Carl Pemberton beating Emma Duncan & Nathan Lacey of Shifnal in the final.