Josh back in the winner’s circle after eight years

Having won the coveted County Merit in June, the St Georges star is now the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s new Thursday Merit champion.

And Sunday’s triumph at Donnington Wood – where the 32-year-old learned to play – has put Bradburn in the ideal mood for the Champion of Champions at Owley Wood later this month.

“Josh came out on top of 11 entries at Donnington by beating Sinclair skipper Harry Church in the final 21-7 after finding a round peg and a mark over the middle from 8-6 up,” said organiser Rob Burroughs.

Bradburn had to battle back from 13-7 down to beat last year’s winner and clubmate Peter Farmer in the semi-finals, while Church defeated his clubmate Jordan Millman – winner of the league’s Under-25 Merit on the same green earlier this season – 21-16.

“I hadn’t won a comp for eight years and now won two in the same season – and I’m looking forward to the Champions now,” said Bradburn.

Malpas Sports are the last of the Whitchurch Bowling League’s big guns left in its main knockout for the Shropshire Star Cup.

Changes to the handicap structure led to a fall in entries, but that won’t both Malpas going into tonight’s (WDS) semi-finals when they take on Shropshire Cup finalists Bridgewater at the neutral venue of Nantwich Park Road.

Hodnet and second division Chester Rod meet in the other semi at Whixall and it’s also last four night in the President’s Cup with the ties being: Calverhall v Nantwich Park Road (at MD Victoria); Whixall v Tilstock (at Hodnet).

There are also semi-final ties in the Wem League’s Consolation Cup and Elizabeth Taylor Trophy tonight, the draws being:

Consolation Cup – Greenfields v Meole Brace A (at Prince Hotel); Bowring v Sinclair (at Sir John Bayley).

Elizabeth Taylor Trophy – Hadnall B v Prince Hotel A (Meole Brace No. 1); Battlefield A v Crescent (Meole Brace No. 2).

All conquering Adderley A have another Market Drayton Senior Citizens League honour in their sights tomorrow.

A third successive Eric Dobson knockout triumph is the goal when the reigning champions take on Tilstock A in the four doubles final on the small green at Prees from 12 noon.

At the same time and venue, second division high fliers Whixall meet Hodnet with the Geoff Brookes knockout title at stake.

“Lunchtime refreshments are being provided by the bowls section at Prees, the bar will be open from 12 to 2pm and all spectators are welcome,” said league spokesman.