Three to play and just two points in it at the summit

With three matches to play, the Bayley boys lead the way by two points after beating Ifton 9-3 (230-174) thanks to a quartet of 21-9 cards from Stuart Rutter, Jackie Rutter, David Lloyd and Alex Jones.

Chris Worthington, Dan Taylor, Scott Harries, Reece Farr and Owen Evans also won, while Oliver Jones, Martin Jones and Nicky Jones replied.

Castlefields could only share the 12 games at Meole Brace, but crucially took the aggregate 222-202 thanks in part to a 21-7 from Ashley Wellings, while Wayne Rogers, Michael Beer. Glyn Herbert, Callum Wraight and Gary Neal were also on the mark. Craig Wilson, Tracy Bound, Mark Thomas, Doug Edwards, Will Childs and Dave Redge won for the hosts.

Third-placed Wrockwardine Wood thrashed Bylet 11-1 (248-151), with single-figure cards from Chris Grocott (21-4), Mark Picknell (21-6), Aaron King (21-8) and Josh Cotton (21-8).

Sean Millward, Martin Williams, Rob Roden, Liam Stevens, Stuart Clee, Scott Moseley and Jamie King were also victorious, while Grant Cooper picked up Bylet’s sole point.

Rock-bottom Horsehay closed the gap to Bylet a little despite losing 7-5 (227-173) at Burway. David Clayton (21-9), Gavin Bridge, Richard Jones, Gareth Jones and Craig Baugh scored for Horsehay, but they were overhauled by Ben Allen (21-5), Lee Wilding (21-6), Adam Dovey (21-6), Duncan Pressley, Paul Williams, Kiah Roberts and Nick Lewis.

Elsewhere, St Georges edged out Highley 7-5 (223-202), thanks to Josh Bradburn, Sonya Lucas, Peter Grimston, Clay Flattley, Martin Gaut, Peter Farmer and Joe Killen. Frank Leek (21-9) had Highley’s best result.

Adderley beat Hanwood 8-4 (221-175), thanks in part to a pair of 21-6 cards from Gary Whitehall and Adrian Jennings. Andrew Jones was a 21-8 winner for Hanwood. And Wem USC overcame Hanmer 7-5 (219-204) – James Weaver, Curtis Metcalfe, Colin Smith, Simon Lewis, Darren Fitzpatrick, Luke Boniface and Sarah Weaver won.