County bowlers earn prizes at Fleetwood Festival

Father and daughter, Rich and Susie Lawson – now bowling together for Baschurch – won the Tom Woods mixed pairs competition at Cleveleys WMC by beating Pat Roscoe and Eamonn Delaney in the final.

And county No.1 Callum Wraight, who lost 21-11 to Paul Dudley in the men’s main knockout, did win the Fleetwood Festival Shield thanks to a 21-9 card against Peter Thomas, having beaten Rich Lawson in semi-finals.

Castlefields king Wraight won the £2,000 Carlsberg Marston’s title and Strawberry Gardens Open in the space of 24 hours before Festival finals day on the Friday.

A big entry number has reaped a rich reward for Shropshire bowlers in this year’s Midland Masters.

“From the six participating counties, Shropshire bowlers are congratulated for amassing the greatest number of entries in the 2024 Midland Masters,” explained county competition secretary Mike Potter.

“For having 60 entries, Shropshire has been awarded 16 – that’s 25% - of the available places in the 64 player finals day to be staged on the greens of Florence Private in Stoke on Sunday, September 8.”

Wednesday night’s qualifiers were hosted by Bicton, Tilstock, Donnignton Wood and Trench and the qualifiers included husband and wife, Stuart and Jackie Rutter, and Ladies Spring Waterloo winner Cheryl Caswell.

Also heading to Stoke will be Peter Grififths, Nick Wyer, Andrew Whitman, Dan Taylor, Adie Rowe, Spencer Clarke, Ed Proudlove, Will Childs, Andy Hughes, Michael Beer, Jamie King and Scott Moseley.

Added Potter: “The extra (16th) place was drawn and offered as a ‘wild card entry’ to one of the players that lost in their qualifying game – and that was Scot Harries.”