Home win for the Mid Shropshire youngsters

After the competition was cancelled last year, the Telford-based league’s under-18s kept a firm grip on the cup they won at Old Shrewsbury in 2022 by triumphing at Wrockwardine Wood.

Captained by Luke Morris, Mid Shropshire A beat Tanners Shropshire A by just eight shots in Sunday’s crunch game that saw three individual matches on both greens.

Jack Lawrence (21-6) gave Tanners a great start on the No.2, but Jarrett Cotterill (21-13) and Jordon Millman (21-17) earned the host league an 11-shot advantage there.

Dan Corbett (21-8) gave Mid Shropshire a strong platform on the older No.1 green but the visitors fought all the way and it was left to Morris and young Logan Church to scramble the chalks required to see the holders home.

Six teams from Molson Coors Mid Shropshire, Tanners Shropshire and the North Shropshire association (Whitchurch & Market Drayton leagues) played in two round robin groups on the greens, with the unbeaten winners contesting the final.

“As expected, the crowd of spectators were treated to a show of talented bowling in the final that inevitably gave us a close result,” said organiser and county competition secretary Mike Potter

n A duo from first division big guns Johnstown are the new mixed pairs champions of the Oswestry Bowling League.

Kelly Richardson, who is second in the top-flight averages, and Rhys Griffiths were the star turn on Sunday at Overton.

They got their hands on the trophy by storming to a 21-7 win over Mark and Kat Davies in the final, having beaten Geraint and Joan Jones 21-6 in the semis.

“Congratulations to Rhys & Kelly and thanks to Overton BC for hosting the competition,” said organiser Roger Candlin.

He will take entries until today for the Oswestry League Merit on Sunday at Llangollen (10 am start), cost £10, names to Candlin on 07398 444248.