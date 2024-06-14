Callum is Wraight on track for another superb season

The Shrewsbury star won the St Andrews Invitation 16 on Saturday as a host of big names contested the cash at the Burnley club.

He beat Lancashire stalwart Billy Speed 21-12 in the semi-finals before romping to a 21-7 success in the final against Yorkshire’s Scott Fisher.

But that was the highpoint of the weekend as, later the same day, Wraight missed out on finals night in the £2,045 Royle Classic in Rochdale.

Having lost in the final last year to Graeme Wilson, the Salopian had high hopes of landing the £650 first prize after qualifying for the last eight – but it was not his night.

The Castlefields man went even closer on Sunday in the finals for the last 16 in the Elland WMC Classic in Huddersfield.

A string of wins took the 3/1 title favourite through to the final, but there he fell 21-15 to his arch Midland rival Greg Smith, who started the day as a 7/2 shot.

Wraight’s step father Rich Goddard had a better Sunday night, beating Michael Heap 31-25 and Aaron Harrison 31-17 to reach the last 16 of the Wigan Subs Classic.

Lauren Burnside was a happy homester as she triumphed in the Highley Bowling League’s ladies singles again.

She won the title with a 21-15 victory over Stockton’s Mo Parton in Sunday’s final at Cleobury Mortimer to repeat her success in the same competition and at the same venue two years ago.

“Congratulations to home player Lauren Burnside on winning the ladies singles trophy,” said a league spokesperson. “There was a disappointing turnout of only five ladies on a chilly June afternoon, but they treated the small crowd of locals to some excellent, entertaining bowling.”

Burnside beat her mother, clubmate and league secretary Lesley Burnside 21-10 in the semi-finals while Parton was getting past Debbie Jones 21-13.

Changes made to the Shropshire veterans inter-league ahead of tomorrow’s 2024 championship have worked.

Cutting the over-60 bowls competition from eight to six-a-side has seen a rise to eight entries heading to play on the two greens at Chester Road in Whitchurch from 10am.

Reigning champions Molson Coors Mid Shropshire will field two sides, as will the Tanners Shropshire and North Shropshire Veterans association, with one each from the Premier and Oswestry leagues.

But in a strange twist of fate, the hosting Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues – under the auspices of the North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association – will not be represented.

The wraps are off another open competition that gives Shropshire bowlers plenty to look forward to in the autumn.

Trench will stage their Annual Mixed Doubles on Sunday, October 6, with 32 places available to play for a £300 first prize and qualifying session at 9.30am and 1pm.

Entry is £20, one home bowler allowed per pair, and the promoter is Lucy Evans (07359 202580).

Meanwhile, there are only 11 of the 64 places left to fill in the new Sinclair Open on Saturday nights ahead of an August 24 finals, entries (£20) to Stuart Church (07877 857721).

And bowlers who entered the Nicholas Rhodes Mixed Doubles at St Georges helped the club donate £350 to the Blood Cancer UK charity.

North Shropshire Ladies’ open mixed doubles on Saturday, June 22, from 10am at Bridgewater BC in Whitchurch. Entries, costing £20 per pair, to Leah Marshall (07584 565227) by June 16.

Wenlock Olympian competitions at Much Wenlock – ladies’ and men’s singles on Saturday, June 22, with the mixed doubles on Sunday, June 23, both starting at 10am subject to entries. Entries cost £5 for the singles and £10 for doubles pairings, names to Bob Mumford (email mumfordrobert194@btinternet.com) by noon on Wednesday, June 19.

Edgmond Charity Day singles KO – on Sunday, June 23, from 10.30am in aid of Diabetes UK (Telford Branch). Entries £5 (all proceeds to charity) and open to all, book with Sarah Glenholmes (07792 428685).

Oswestry League club Cynwyd – open doubles for the Phil Jones Memorial Cup on Sunday, June 30 (10am start), bookings to Josh Davies via Facebook.