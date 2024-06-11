Wem are the big winners while Bayley bounce back

Wem won 11-1 (244-136), leaving Horsehay 10 points adrift at the bottom of the league.

Curtis Metcalfe recorded a best score of 21-2 for Wem, while Simon Lewis (21-8), Andy Marshall (21-7), and Darren Fitzpatrick (21-8) were also single-figure winners in a result which puts Wem eighth.

George Williams, Tim Jordan, Scott Thomas, Colin Smith, Gareth Davies, and Sarah Weaver added to the rout, while Richard Jones got Horsehay’s only point.

Aiden Smith (21-8) and Scott Simpson (21-9) led table-topping Sir John Bayley to an 8-4 (226-198) win over Meole Brace. Stuart Rutter, Tom Roden, Alex Jones, Scott Harries, Paul Evans, and Owen Evans helped the league leaders move five points ahead of Wrockwardine Wood.

Wrockwardine did pull a point ahead of Castlefields into second place. Greg Smith (21-2) and Jamie King (21-9) opened a 9-3 (232-185) win over Hanmer.

Rob Roden, Scott Moseley, Sally King, Liam Stevens, Steve Roberts, Josh Cotton, and Aaron King opened up the lead further, while Hanmer’s Lee Peate, Nathan Lacey, and Robin Bennett salvaged three points at the game’s end.

After winning six games each, Castlefields’ four bonus points over St Georges (221-211) kept them in the title race. Clay Flattley (21-5) got St Georges’ best result, while Rich Goddard (21-9) led the way for Castlefields.

Despite losing 7-5 after the games, Hanwood’s Dave Burton (21-9) and Richard Lawson (21-6) dragged them to an aggregate win of 225-210 and four bonus points against Highley.

Ifton couldn’t build on last week’s upset over Sir John Bayley as they shared the 12 games, but lost the aggregate 215-200 to Burway. Richard Lane (21-7) led his team while Ifton’s Joe Langford won 21-9.

Towards the bottom of the table, Adderley extended their gap ahead of Bylet by beating them 8-4 (229-194), moving to within a point of Hanmer. Adderley’s Jamie Brookes, Ian Howell, Jack Hazledine, and Bylet’s Grant Cooper all won 21-11, their best scores of the match.

n Shropshire Ladies’ bowlers were today trying to clear the first hurdle en route to winning a British title that has so far eluded them.

A squad of 10 over-60 women were playing in the regional qualifying round of the British Ladies veterans county championship at Owley Wood in Northwich.

They were competing in eight-a-side 15-up matches against Cheshire, Wales and Merseyside B in group B, needing to finish top of it to book a place in the finals day for four qualifiers on June 25.

Two of the finalists were set to emerge from two qualifying groups being played at Wem Bowling club today from 10am, but ironically North Shropshire Ladies – veterans title winners in 2014 – have not entered.