Bowlers up for the cup across county tonight

It’s last 16 night in the 12-a-side County Cup from 7pm – and at the same time five matches that were rained off last week go ahead in the 10-a-side Shropshire knockout – also sponsored by KGJ Insurance.

County Cup holders Sir John Bayley take on Ifton at Monkmoor looking to avenge their first defeat of the season against the men from St Martins on Friday night.

Prince of Wales Hotel will be looking to pull off a shock against Premier side Bylet at Childs Ercall while Woore are a good dark horse bet in the race to land the Glynn Hill Trophy.

Other County Cup ties (with neutral venues): Meole Brace v Shifnal (at District front); Wem USC v Hanwood (Allscott Heath); Woore v Newport (Greenfields No.1); Castlefields v Highley (Newport No.1); Burway v Hanmer (Meole Brace No.1); St Georges v Sinclair (Maddocks).

Rearranged Shropshire Cup ties: Sir John Bayley v St Georges (at Bowring old); Trench v Bowring (St Georges bottom); Allscott Heath v Bridgnorth (SJ Bayley No.1); Meole Brace v Battlefield (Old Shrewsbury No.2); Bridgewater v Old Shrewsbury (Donnington Wood).

Bowls diary

Bylet Open – on Sunday, July 14 (10am start) for 64 entries. No home bowlers. £20 entry fee and £1,325 prize fund if full, winner to get £350. Entries to Cheryl Caswell on 07538 337368.