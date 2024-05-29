Weather woe as leagues hit by downpours

Just two of the seven ties in round one of the KGJ Insurance Shropshire Cup survived last Wednesday’s incessant downpour – and the five that were postponed will now be played on June 5.

And the weather meant only a handful of games went ahead in both the Mid Shropshire and Market Drayton senior citizens leagues in the afternoon.

The cup matches that did do ahead saw previous winners Prince of Wales Hotel edge out Sinclair by just two chalks at Atcham in a thriller while Wrockwardine Wood defeated Charlton with nine winners and by 90.

Chris Elsbury won 21-7 early on for the Prince as they built a healthy lead, but it was last on Lee Walmsley who sneaked a 21-20 win to seal victory.

Relieved captain Tony Hotchkiss said: “With eight first team squad players unavailable we were more than happy with the result.”

The venues for two of the biggest dates on the Shropshire bowls calendar have been confirmed.

Tilstock, the home of county deputy president Simon Fullard, will host the Shropshire Junior Merit on Saturday, June 29, commencing 10am.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming as many as possible under-18s on that day to make it a great competition – and food and refreshments will be available in the usual Tilstock style,” said Fullard.

The very next day sees later the County Senior Merit on the older No.2 green at Bowring in Wellington (11am start).

It’s the big day of county president Brenda Slingo and will include the presentation of the 2024 Unsung Hero Award, nominations from clubs to be with county secretary Dawn Gray (sec.scgba@outlook.com) by June 9.