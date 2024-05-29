Shropshire's Callum Wraight cheques in with Golborne glory

Castlefields king Wraight pocketed £400 and the highest break prize in winning the one-day singles at Golborne Members Club, in Warrington, on Sunday .

The 37-year-old enjoyed five wins, beating Nidge Hughes 21-11 in the final to come out on top of a field of 32 that included stepfather Rich Goddard and a host of county bowlers. “Congratulations to Callum who won the competition and also the biggest break prize – he played outstanding all day and there were some fantastic games,” said a Golborne spokesperson.

But Andy Hughes, representing Malpas Sports, did not fare so well in the finals of the £7,100 Ribblesdale Classic in Clitheroe, losing 21-19 first round to Lee Brown of Stoke.

And his fellow Welsh star Matty Worden – who plays for Adderley - had the misfortune to lose in the final of the Wharton Cons Open Pairs, he and Neil Snodgrass beaten 21-20 by Tom Vickers and Adi Faulkner. There was better news for Worden’s Premier League clubmates Tom Killen and Ed Produlove who both qualified for the finals of the Hillcrest Classic at Sowerby Bridge in Yorkshire.

Clay Flattley (St Georges) is also through to the finals of the Castle Classic at the Northwich club and Reece Farr (Sir John Bayley) qualified for the Naz Worthington Memorial finals on August 11, at Stretton Anglesey, in Burton upon Trent.