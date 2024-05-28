Shropshire Star
Close

Wrockwardine edge out Highley to remain second

Wrockwardine Wood and Highley shared the games in just one of a thrilling night of bowls in the Shropshire Premier League.

By Nick Elwell
Published

Hosts Wood, second behind runaway leaders Sir John Bayley, nicked the two winning bonus points by edging the aggregate in a breathtaking clash, 213-205.

Visitors Highley are down in 10th but will be boosted by taking six points from one of the division’s early form teams.

Phil Chester recorded Highley’s best result of 21-10 and narrow ends for Jamie Holdcroft (21-19), Simon Rhodes (21-18) and Frank Leek (21-17) put the visitors in contention.

But Wood clung on for a seventh win in eight league games with Scott Moseley and Sam Millward both 21-11 winners. The Wrockites trail unbeaten Bayley by 10 points.

That was after David Lloyd’s side came out unblemished at home against bottom side Horsehay.

The 12-0 drubbing featured a monstrous 252-128 aggregate with Scott Simpson (21-2), Alex Jones (21-5) and Scott Harries (21-6) all dominant.

Basement boys Horsehay’s best came through Phil Wain who pushed Owen Evans all the way but came out on the wrong side, 21-20.

Following Highley there was a theme of fine displays away from home with Castlefields and Ifton also successful on their hosts’ greens.

Ifton consolidated their position of fourth with an eye-catching 7-5 victory at sixth-placed Meole Brace.

Ian Jones and Martin Jones were big 21-2 and 21-9 winners. Dave Jones (21-20) and Geraint Williams (21-19) secured narrow successes in the 210-190 overall victory. Julian Cooke recorded a 21-3 victory for hosts Meole.

Castlefields, in third, trail Wrockwardine Wood by two points after an 8-4 (215-196) win at Adderley.

The Market Drayton hosts are down in 11th but gave a good account of themselves as Matty Worden led from the front with an excellent 21-3 success over Adrian Rowe.

Castlefields’ Jon Palmer, to six, and Callum Wraight, to nine, were both healthy winners as Tom Palmer edged a 21-20 nail-biter as the visitors pocketed the two away bonus-winning points.

Wem USC pulled away from a cluster of sides towards the foot of the table with an 8-4 (226-182) victory over second-bottom Bylet.

Luke Boniface (21-6), George Williams (21-9) and Mike Dulson (21-9) led the way for Wem. Four points separate Wem, in ninth, and 12th-placed Hanmer.

Hanmer were beaten resoundingly by Burway, who climbed up to seventh with a thumping 10-2 victory.

Adam Dovey’s 21-5 victory was the standout for the south Shropshire hosts, who prevailed 235-150.

St Georges are fifth after an 8-4 victory against Hanwood.

With an aggregate of 239-191, the Telford hosts got over the line with Joseph Killen (21-20), Josh Bradburn (21-19), Keith Wall and Ian Gaut (21-17) edging tight games.

Peter Grimston’s 21-4 was the Saints’ best, whereas Hanwood’s largest margin was Shaun Bould’s 21-15 success.

Similar stories
Most popular