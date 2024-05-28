Wrockwardine edge out Highley to remain second

Hosts Wood, second behind runaway leaders Sir John Bayley, nicked the two winning bonus points by edging the aggregate in a breathtaking clash, 213-205.

Visitors Highley are down in 10th but will be boosted by taking six points from one of the division’s early form teams.

Phil Chester recorded Highley’s best result of 21-10 and narrow ends for Jamie Holdcroft (21-19), Simon Rhodes (21-18) and Frank Leek (21-17) put the visitors in contention.

But Wood clung on for a seventh win in eight league games with Scott Moseley and Sam Millward both 21-11 winners. The Wrockites trail unbeaten Bayley by 10 points.

That was after David Lloyd’s side came out unblemished at home against bottom side Horsehay.

The 12-0 drubbing featured a monstrous 252-128 aggregate with Scott Simpson (21-2), Alex Jones (21-5) and Scott Harries (21-6) all dominant.

Basement boys Horsehay’s best came through Phil Wain who pushed Owen Evans all the way but came out on the wrong side, 21-20.

Following Highley there was a theme of fine displays away from home with Castlefields and Ifton also successful on their hosts’ greens.

Ifton consolidated their position of fourth with an eye-catching 7-5 victory at sixth-placed Meole Brace.

Ian Jones and Martin Jones were big 21-2 and 21-9 winners. Dave Jones (21-20) and Geraint Williams (21-19) secured narrow successes in the 210-190 overall victory. Julian Cooke recorded a 21-3 victory for hosts Meole.

Castlefields, in third, trail Wrockwardine Wood by two points after an 8-4 (215-196) win at Adderley.

The Market Drayton hosts are down in 11th but gave a good account of themselves as Matty Worden led from the front with an excellent 21-3 success over Adrian Rowe.

Castlefields’ Jon Palmer, to six, and Callum Wraight, to nine, were both healthy winners as Tom Palmer edged a 21-20 nail-biter as the visitors pocketed the two away bonus-winning points.

Wem USC pulled away from a cluster of sides towards the foot of the table with an 8-4 (226-182) victory over second-bottom Bylet.

Luke Boniface (21-6), George Williams (21-9) and Mike Dulson (21-9) led the way for Wem. Four points separate Wem, in ninth, and 12th-placed Hanmer.

Hanmer were beaten resoundingly by Burway, who climbed up to seventh with a thumping 10-2 victory.

Adam Dovey’s 21-5 victory was the standout for the south Shropshire hosts, who prevailed 235-150.

St Georges are fifth after an 8-4 victory against Hanwood.

With an aggregate of 239-191, the Telford hosts got over the line with Joseph Killen (21-20), Josh Bradburn (21-19), Keith Wall and Ian Gaut (21-17) edging tight games.

Peter Grimston’s 21-4 was the Saints’ best, whereas Hanwood’s largest margin was Shaun Bould’s 21-15 success.