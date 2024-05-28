Award for Ellesmere’s rising star Parry

The Year 11 Ellesmere College pupil has also been shortlisted for the National Rising Star Award, which is presented at the National Tennis Centre in London.

A team from the college has also reached the senior students girls’ finals of the Lawn Tennis Association Youth Schools tennis competition.

The College tennis academy’s director Stephen Welti said: “I am so incredibly proud of all the recent tennis success our teenagers have achieved. Cameron has done so well since he joined Ellesmere College on a tennis scholarship,

“He is one to watch and we will be rooting for him at the national finals too.”

Linda Sawyer, welfare officer at Wrexham Tennis Centre, said: “He is the first name put on to a list when the centre needs an enthusiastic, trustworthy and very engaging volunteer... he is always thinking of others and is keen to promote a fun and safe environment for everyone.”

Neda Kocyte, Marisa Brasch, Erika Nojic and Iskra Nojic make up the girls’ team which reached the final at Nottingham Tennis Centre.

Welti added: “They did incredibly well to reach the finals and did it in such fantastic style too, playing brilliant tennis and achieving some impressive results.

“I am very proud of all our academy players and look forward to seeing just what they can achieve next.”