North Shropshire battle to the brink of the semi-finals

The Whitchurch-based association opened their campaign in qualifying Group B by edging to a nine-shot overall victory against a North Derbyshire side returning to the competition.

It couldn’t have been much tighter in Sunday’s home leg at Wem USC, even though North Shropshire had eight winners out of the 12 games, homester George Williams best with a 21-11 card.

That secured a one-chalk success, so much depended on the away side performing at Eastwood Park in Chesterfield – and they did to win there by eight shots.

Will Childs was a sensational 21-3 winner in the first four alongside Dave Ellison (21-10), but it was left to the last pair, Tim Jordan and Martin Lloyd, with 21-17 and 21-16 wins respectively to get the job done.

“The game was a very tight affair with North Shropshire winning by one at home and eight away against the returning North Derbyshire to sneak the bonus points and win 21-10 overall,” said North Shropshire and British Parks chief Phil Scott.

“And the other game in Group B saw East Midlands beat a strong Yorkshire side 19-12 to start their return to the senior county with a good win.

“Next month’s fixtures will be vital to get points on the board in an attempt to qualify for the semi-finals and it is North Shropshire versus Yorkshire and East Midlands against North Derbyshire.

“The British Parks Senior County Championship, sponsored by Barlows Fire and Security, started in style in great sunshine all around the country.”

The last three bowls clubs to be beaten finalists in the Shropshire Cup tonight start their bids to go one better this season.

Wrockwardine Wood, Prince of Wales Hotel and St Georges all feature in the seven round of 32 ties to be played in the 10-a-side knockout sponsored by KGJ Insurance.

And it’s Prince Hotel who look set to be pushed the hardest as they take on Mid Shropshire League big guns Sinclair at the neutral venue of Atcham Malthouse.

Tonight’s other ties and venues, 7pm starts: Sir John Bayley v St Georges at Bowring (old green); Wrockwardine Wood v Charlton at St Georges (bottom green); Trench v Bowring at Sir John Bayley (No.1); Allscott Heath v Bridgnorth at Maddocks; Meole Brace v Battlefield at Shrewsbury (No.2); Bridgewater v Old Shrewsbury (at Trench).

Meole Brace enjoyed a 48-hour bowls high, triggered by a surprise County Cup victory over 2021 winners Wrockwardine Wood.

The Shrewsbury side stunned their first-round opponents by 25 shots at Whitchurch’s Archibald Worthington Club, with a fast start the key to success. Meole captain Nick Davies said: “Before the game I told the lads if we could get a good start we’d have a chance – and sure enough we finished the front four with a 21-chalk lead.”

Julian Cooke and Will Childs starred for Meole with 21-6 cards – and two nights later they won away in the Premier League against Bylet to stay firmly in the top half of the table.

The other two first-round ties in the KGJ Insurance-backed 12-a-side knockout ended in 42-shot wins – for Wem USC against Adderley on Chester Road’s ladies green and the Bylet versus Horsehay at Donnington Wood.