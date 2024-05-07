Top four move clear, with champs looking infallible

Champions Sir John Bayley continued to stretch their legs at the top with their third away win of the season – picking up four more bonus points in the process – as they overcame Bylet 8-4 (216-188).

But keeping pace are Castlefields, Wrockwardine Wood and St Georges ahead of Bayley and Castlefields meeting in a battle of the early top two this Friday.

Bayley warmed up for that match with single-figure successes for Scott Harries (21-7) and Paul Evans (21-7) at Bylet, with Ayden Smith, Tm Roden, Alex Jones, David Lloyd, Dan Taylor and Spencer Clarke also on the mark for the reigning champions. Matthew Ealey (21-8), John Newey, Rich Taylor and Ian Hopson replied.

Castlefields overcame Ifton 8-4 (230-183), with Gary Neal (21-6), Tom Palmer (21-7) and Michael Beer (21-7) leading the way. Hayden Lewis, Rich Goddard, Adam Jones, Wayne Rogers and Callum Wraight were also victorious.

Owen Jackson (21-9) got Ifton’s best result and was joined in the winner’s circle by Mark Taylor, Leighton Roberts and Craig Griffiths.

Wrockwardine Wood are third after a 9-3 (243-161) triumph over Adderley. Greg Smith (21-6), Scott Moseley (21-6) and Chris Grocott (21-8) were single-figure winners, while Aaron King, Josh Cotton, Liam Stevens, Richard Morris, Rob Roden and Martin Williams also won. Adrian Jennings, Ian Howell and Jack Hazeldine replied.

St Georges got back to winning ways by defeating Wem USC 9-3 (240-166) – led by Josh Bradburn (21-8), Joe Killen (21-9) and Clay Flattley (21-9). Cody Everitt, Chris Ward, Peter Grimston, Peter Farmer, Ian Gaut and Keith Wall were also victorious, while Tim Jordan, Darren Fitzpatrick and Colin Smith scored for Wem.

Elsewhere, the match between Hanwood and Burway was postponed, while there were close games between Highley and Meole Brace, and Hanmer and Horsehay.

Highley shared the 12 games with Meole Brace, but took the aggregate 225-216. There were no single-figure games, with the best result being Phil Chester’s 21-10 success for Highley.

There were also wins for David East, Frank Leek, Jacob Ash, Danny Statham and Stuart Gittings.

Meole Brace’s six frames came from Will Childs, Will Tyler, Jen Rogers, Mark Thomas, Doug Edwards and Phil Lyttle.

Horsehay are still chasing their first victory since promotion after going down 7-5 (222-174) at Hanmer.

John Roberts Jnr (21-8) was Horsehay’s biggest winner, with Oliver Harris, Craig Baugh, Michael Cooper and Gavin Bridge also on target. But Mike Gilpin stormed to a 21-2 success, with Richard Zolman (21-5), Ieuan Pugh (21-6) and Dave Ellison (21-9) also winning big. Chris Edwards, Graham Bennett and Joey Williams rounded off the victory.