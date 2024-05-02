Doubles delight for King and Moseley

That’s the story for Wrockwardine Wood duo Sally King and Natalia Moseley, who are the new holders of the historic Dixon Driscoll Doubles trophy.

They won the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire comp on Sunday on the new grass green at Allscott Heath after a real family affair final.

King and Moseley, beaten finalists in the Penwortham Ladies Doubles in Preston, beat Sally’s husband Jamie and his father Phil King 21-13 to get their hands on the cup.

“Sally and Nat were 7-0 down before going 9-7 up and from 13-12 down they ran out with some excellent bowling,” said league comps secretary Rob Burroughs. “They came out on top of 24 pairings, eight higher than last year and the most for a long while!

“Well done to Nat and Sally on their success, the first win for Nat and second success for Sally, but her first as a King in this competition.”

In the semi-final King and Moseley defeated Nat’s husband Scott Moseley and John Davies 21-13 while the Kings beat Kevin and Ian Edwards 21-14 after going 13-3 up then 14-13 down.

“Thank you to Allscott Heath for hosting and preparing two very difficult greens and to everyone who entered and made the day a success,” added Burroughs.

n Allscott were due to run a one-day open singles for the SJ Roberts Cup the day before, but it was cancelled due to lack of sufficient entries.