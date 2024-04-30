Bayley send a warning to their Premier League rivals

The Bayley boys are now the only undefeated team in the league, stretching their winning start to the season to four matches by easing past St Georges 9-3 (243-173).

Scott Harries (21-5) and Scott Simpson (21-8) led the way for the hosts, who also had Dan Taylor, Aaron Tapper, Stuart Rutter, Tom Roden, David Lloyd, Alex Jones and Reece Farr to thank for their success. Peter Farmer, Gordon Hawkins and Joe Killen replied.

Castlefields won 7-5 (220-203) at Horsehay to move into second, courtesy of wins from Josh Hale, Callum Wraight, Tom Palmer, Hayden Lewis, Adam Jones, Wayne Rogers and Andrew Judson.

Oliver Harris (21-9), Phil Wain, Steve Reeves, John Roberts Jnr and Gareth Jones won for Horsehay, who are now bottom of the division.

And Wrockwardine Wood were also away-day winners as they triumphed 7-5 (215-205) at Meole Brace to take third spot.

Aaron King (21-8) and Sally King (21-9) led the way, supported by Liam Stevens, Greg Smith, Sam Millward, Chris Grocott and Steve Broome. Will Childs (21-7) got Meole Brace’s best result, while Andy Wiggington, Chris Jones, Doug Edwards and Will Tarrell were also winners.

Ifton handily saw off Hanwood 9-3 (246-170) – and the result could have been even better had Andrew Armstong and Leighton Roberts not both been edged out 21-20 by Glyn Wellings and Jon Mansell, respectiovely.

Richard Lawson also won for Hanwood, but Owen Jackson (21-6), Martin Jones (21-7), Nicky Jones (21-8), Oliver Jones, Ian Jones, Mark Taylor, Joe Langford, Simon Tyler and Geraint Williams were on form for fifth-placed Ifton.

Burway thrashed Highley 10-2 (241-186) – led by Richard Lane (21-8) and Kiah Roberts (21-9) – while there were close games between Hanmer and Bylet, and Wem USC and Adderley.

Bylet won the games 7-5 at Hanmer, but it was the hosts who took two bonus points after leading the aggregate 215-204.

Mike Gilpin’s 21-5 success went a long way to helping Hanmer to that aggregate success, while Grant Cooper (21-11) had Bylet’s best result.

And there were four bonus points for Adderley as they edged the aggregate 231-221 at Wem USC, despite losing seven games to five.

Adrian Jennings’ (21-8) single-figure success proved to be crucial, while Colin Smith (21-16) had the hosts’ best result.

Former Shropshire senior team bowler Keith Wall, now enjoying a new lease of life in the Premier League with St Georges, returned to his roots to win a title.

Wall was a hometown hero as he won the Terry Croft Memorial Trophy for the second time at Old Shrewsbury. It goes to the Tanners Shropshire League’s Champion of Champions, a competition for honours winners the previous season – and that’s when Wall starred for division one winners Castlefields.

On Sunday he beat Neil Ashley (Prince of Wales Hotel) in the final, organiser Rich Jones explaining: “Keith started well, but Neil came back to go in front 12-11, only for Keith to then surge ahead to win 21-12.

“It meant he won the trophy for the second time, having previously won it in 2014, and Mrs Pat Croft attended and was delighted to present the trophy to him.

“In the semi-finals Keith played very well to win against Jane Archer 21-6 while Neil continued his good form on the day to win well versus Peter Griffiths 21-12.”Quarter-final scores: Archer 21-10 Emmet McKinley; Wall 21-7 Steve Flynn; Griffiths 21-18 Alex Evans; Ashley 21-15 Darren Williams.