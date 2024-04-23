Wraight makes it six of the best at the Burway Open

Callum Wraight and partner Zoe Edwards welcome their third child, a boy, on Tuesday – and four days later the Castlefields star had another big smile.

That was after he’d won the £500 first prize and Burway title for a superb sixth time at the Ludlow club on Saturday by beating fellow County Merit winner Peter Farmer 21-18 in the final.

“The final looked a cracker on paper and, with Wraight being a five time winner of the competition and Farmer having won the trophy three times previously, it meant both had a good understanding of the green,” said Steve Burmingham of the organising team.

“It was Wraight who started brightly and took leads of 7-2 and 9-4 before Farmer fired back to take a lead of 13-11 and he looked in good nick.

“This kicked Wraight into action though and he fought back to lead 17-14 and 20-16 and win 21-18 to cap a brilliant week for him.”

After incessant rain the sun shone bright to ease the pain of eight bowlers withdrawing in the build up to leave just 56 taking part.

“It was still stacked with quality bowlers from all over the country but, surprisingly, a lot of county bowlers didn’t make it past the second round with the likes of Stuart Rutter, Wayne Rogers, Gary Neal and Spencer Clarke all falling by the wayside,” added Burmingham.

Wraight beat fellow British Senior Merit champion Matt Gilmore 21-12 from 10-1 down in the semi-finals while Farmer (St Georges) was even quicker in beating Ash Wellings (Castlefields) 21-10.

Burmingham thanked sponsors Ludlow Motors, Prestige Plumbing & Heating and Black Sheep Scaffolding, with special praise for greenkeeper Andrew Stewardson for producing two greens of high quality that led to a fantastic day of bowls.

Quarter-final scores: Gilmore 21 Dan Taylor 19; Wraight 21 Sam Millward 18; Wellings 21 Scott Harries 20; Farmer 21 Jamie King 15.