Teams are given extra time amid weather chaos

Clubs in the Whitchurch and Market Drayton evening leagues have been given extra time to rearrange matches by the governing North Shropshire associations.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Due to the awful weather and the amount of rain that we have had since the start of the season, we are now facing some problems getting postponed matches rearranged.

“To try and ease the situation, the committee have decided to temporarily extend the time that teams have to rearrange matches to 28 days instead of 14 days.

“This will remain in place until the backlog clears and hopefully the weather improves.”

Officials are now hoping the Wollerton green is fit enough to host the Whitchurch League Merit on Sunday when entries will be accepted up until a 9.50am cut-off time.

Last year 30 bowlers competed for a title that was won by Gary Whitehall of Adderley.

A bowls team that tasted promotion-winning success in 2023 in Shropshire’s oldest league is no more.

Wrexham’s Ponciau Park topped veterans division two of the Oswestry League to seal a place in the top flight of this year’s six singles-three doubles structure with matches on Friday afternoons.

But a league spokesperson explained: “Unfortunately, due to lack of players, Ponciau Park veterans team have withdrawn from division one of the vets league.

“There will now be a bye for one team each week in that division and the Division One Cup (Peter Kendall shield) has been re-drawn.”