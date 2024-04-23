Bayley boys ‘beefed up’ as they target more title glory

The reigning Premier League champions and County Cup holders are ready to roll again, captain David Lloyd saying: “We’ve beefed up our squad with some seriously-talented players in the shape of Scott Harries, Reece Farr, Dan Taylor, and Aaron Tapper this year.

“We know all eyes will be on us, but we enjoy the pressure – it’s what top level bowls is all about!

“I would like to thank our awesome sponsors, AP Plumbing Services and Roden Scaffold, they both regularly come to watch our side at the Sir John Bayley club so we’re hoping we can repay them this year with some top performances!”

And Bayley produced one of those performances in earning their second away success of the season – 8-4 (215-205) at Hanwood. Stuart Rutter (21-7) led the way, with Scott Simpson, Paul Evans, David Lloyd, Tom Roden, Reece Farr, Dan Taylor and Spencer Clarke also on target.

However, they are second in the table – one point and one place behind St Georges, who thrashed Burway 11-1 (251-168). Ian Gaut (21-4), Martin Gaut (21-5) and Josh Bradburn (21-8) were single-figure winners.

Third-placed Castlefields overcame Hanmer 10-2 (241-153), thanks in part Callum Wraight (21-4), Hayden Lewis (21-7), Rich Goddard (21-9) and Michael Beer (21-9).

Elsewhere, Wrockwardine Wood defeated Wem USC 9-3 (241-152) courtesy of single-figure successes from Chris Grocott (21-4), Steve Broome (21-6), Martin Williams (21-8), Josh Cotton (21-8) and Scott Moseley (21-8).

Adderley defeated Meole Brace 10-2 (234-182), led by Jack Hazeldine (21-6), while Highley overcame Horsehay 8-4 (225-195), thanks to Frank Leek (21-7) and John Heath (21-8), and Ifton defeated Bylet 7-5 (228-207).