Champions see off rivals to move top of the league

The Bayley boys went top of the fledgling standings after overcoming Wood 7-5 in games and 231-173 on aggregate.

There were four single-figure victories for the hosts – champions in three of the last four years – as Reece Farr (21-5), Dan Taylor (21-6), Stuart Rutter (21-6) and Scott Simpson (21-7) were merciless.

Wrockwardine fought for every game they won, with their best results being a pair of 21-15 victories for Jamie King and Sam Millward.

Steve Broome, Liam Stevens and Scott Moseley also battled to wins for Wood, but Tom Roden, David Lloyd and Spencer Clarke saw Bayley home.

They sit top of the league on 20 points – a tally shared by St Georges after they picked up a 7-5 (227-205) away win at new-boys Horsehay, picking up four bonus points for their efforts.

There were no single-figure successes in a closely-fought encounter, but Tony Rhodes and Keith Wall led the way with 21-10 victories for the visitors.

Chris Ward edged out John Roberts Jnr 21-20, while Martin Gaut, Clay Flattley, Joe Killen and Nigel Evans were also on the mark.

Spencer Collins, Neil Harris, Phil Wain, Michael Cooper and Garry Owen replied.

Hanmer are the only other side with two wins from two after they overcome Hanwood 7-5 (233-176) – led by John Paddington (21-3), Dave Ellison (21-4) and Alan Faulkner (21-7).

Tommy Lowndes beat Dave Payne 21-20, while there were also victories for Hanmer’s Robin Bennett, Paul Griffiths and Mike Gilpin.

Shaun Bould, Ben Talbot, Darren Wellings, Richard Lawson and Jon Mansell replied.

Castlefields racked up the biggest win of the week by dispatching Bylet 11-1 (248-146).

Joe Dicken prevented the whitewash, but otherwise Castlefields were in cruise control thanks to Callum Wraight (21-5), Michael (21-7), Adam Jones (21-8), Andrew Judson (21-8), Ashley Wellings (21-9), Hayden Lewis, Gary Neal, Tom Palmer, Wayne Rogers, Jon Palmer and Dave Peach.

Elsewhere, Meole Brace overcame Wem USC 9-3 (234-166) thanks to Doug Edwards (21-7), Will Childs (21-7), Mark Thomas (21-8), Dave Redge, Andy Wiggington, Julian Cooke, Will Tyler, Will Tarrell and Aiden Hughes.

Colin Smith, Sarah Weaver and Luke Bonniface picked up Wem’s points.

Ifton saw off Highley 8-4 (230-196), with Andrew Armstrong, Craig Griffiths, Martin Jones, Nicky Jones, Joe Langford, Leighton Roberts, Geraint Williams and Simon Tyler winning for Ifton. Richard Holmes, Kris Johnson, Simon Rhodes and Rob Burroughs scored for Highley.

And Burway overcame Adderley 7-5 (229-201) courtesy of victories from Adam Dovey (21-7), Lee Wilding (21-9), Kiah Roberts, Ben Allen, Russell Davies, Liam Dovey and Richard Lane. Tom Killen, Connor Whitehall, Phil Jones, Jamie Brookes and Gary Whitehall were Adderley’s winners in defeat.