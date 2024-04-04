Generous donation boosts prize pot

The St Georges Mixed Doubles for the Nicholas Rhodes Trophy is a one-dayer on on Sunday, April 21, and was due to have a total prize pot of £980 up for grabs.

But promoter Tony Rhodes said: “A private donation now takes the prize pot to £1,200 if we can fill the final three of four places in the 9.30am qualifying session.”

Bowls diary

Mixed Doubles at St Georges – on Sunday, April 21, with £400 to winners if all places taken. Entries £15, one home bowler allowed per pair, book with Tony Rhodes (07483 868606).

Telford Mixed Doubles – one-dayer at Wrockwardine Wood on Monday, May 6, from 10am. Places for 32 entries at £12 each, total prize fund of £584. Home bowlers limited to one per pair and handicapped, entries to Tim Willis-Cotton on 07532 425877.

A seminar given by the biggest name in British bowls refereeing attracted a big turnout at a special event in Shropshire.

David Williams, the secretary of the British Referees Society, delivered the rules seminar to a packed house at Tilstock Bowling Club near Whitchurch.

The free evening was open to potential referees and also club officials and team captains ahead of the new season.

The referees paper one exam will take place on Sunday, April 14, at Tilstock. Anyone wishing to take the exam must inform Phil Scott by Friday, April 12, on 07946 478299.