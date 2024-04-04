County duo into Potteries finals

County No.1 Callum Wraight and Sam Millward are guaranteed to finish in the top four of qualifying group B before tonight’s last evening of round robin matches at Congleton Railway.

Castlefields king Wraight has won his first seven matches and finishes off with a double header tonight against Gary Owen and then Neil Wright.

But Millward (Wrockwardine Wood), who has the night off, rather limped into the last eight heading for the finals, losing his last 25-end match 28-14 against Andy Booth last week after trailing 12-0.

That meant he finished his qualifying fixtures with four wins, four defeats and a draw, but he can’t be caught in the fourth and final last qualifying position.

One of the most successful clubs in a leading Shropshire bowling league is all set to launch another title challenge – but there’s a problem..

St Georges have been champions of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League four times since 2010 and only missed out last year on aggregate to Newport.

But the Dragons have been hit by a late bowler shortage, club spokeswoman Sonya Lucas explaining: “Due to unforeseen illness and injuries we are short of a few players.

“So are there any bowlers out there who would like a game on a Friday night in Mid Shropshire Division One or Three for St Georges?

“You would receive a warm welcome from a friendly, competitive club, who are hoping to challenge for the division one title again this season after just missing out last year.”

Five top Shropshire bowling clubs will attempt to be crowned top knockout team in the Midlands when the Free Press Cup is relaunched this year.

Wem USC, Meole Brace, Sir John Bayley, Wrockwardine Wood and Castlefields will all feature in the five home-five away competition that will end with a 10-a-side final on a neutral green.

The knockout has been revived by Telford-based Rob Burroughs, who said: “I have 22 entries which is a great effort and up on the last entry numbers – and the draw will be done this week.”

Meanwhile, a total of 52 clubs have entered the British Super Cup, the 31-up knockout with four home-four away ties played on a regional basis in the early stages.

Burroughs is also part of the organising team of this competition, the climax of which will be a finals day at a venue in Derbyshire on Sunday, October 12.