Three more open competitions for bowlers to enter

Newport and Bylet will both host singles one-dayers with 64 places and prize funds of £1,325 if they are all taken.

But before then St Georges will promote their Mixed Doubles for the Nicholas Rhodes Trophy on Sunday, April 21, with a donation from the proceeds to be made to Blood Cancer UK.

Bowls Diary

Mixed Doubles at St Georges – on Sunday, April 21, with £400 to winners if all places taken. Qualifiers at 9.30am and 1pm with the last 8 at 4.30. Entries £15, one home bowler allowed per pair. Book with Tony Rhodes (07483 868606).

£1,560 Burway Open – all Saturday, April 20, for 64 entries at £20 each. Winner to get £500 if full. Vacancy details from Steve Birmingham (07812 347092).

Bylet Open – on Sunday, July 14 (10am start) for 64 entries, No home bowlers. £20 entry fee and £1,325 prize fund if full, winner to get £350. Cheryl Caswell (07538 337368).

£1,600 Bridgewater Open – on Saturday, July 20, at the Whitchurch club, 9am start. One-day singles for 64, entry fee £25, to be paid by Bacs when booked. Text entries to Richard Proudlove (07725 131713).

£1,325 Newport Open – one-dayer on Sunday, September 29 from 10am. Places for 64 entries at £20 each, no home bowlers, first prize £350 if full. Rob Burroughs (07901 229623).