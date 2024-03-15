Shropshire Star
Three more open competitions for bowlers to enter

Three more Shropshire clubs have taken the wraps off their open bowls competitions.

Newport and Bylet will both host singles one-dayers with 64 places and prize funds of £1,325 if they are all taken.

But before then St Georges will promote their Mixed Doubles for the Nicholas Rhodes Trophy on Sunday, April 21, with a donation from the proceeds to be made to Blood Cancer UK.

Bowls Diary

Mixed Doubles at St Georges – on Sunday, April 21, with £400 to winners if all places taken. Qualifiers at 9.30am and 1pm with the last 8 at 4.30. Entries £15, one home bowler allowed per pair. Book with Tony Rhodes (07483 868606).

£1,560 Burway Open – all Saturday, April 20, for 64 entries at £20 each. Winner to get £500 if full. Vacancy details from Steve Birmingham (07812 347092).

Bylet Open – on Sunday, July 14 (10am start) for 64 entries, No home bowlers. £20 entry fee and £1,325 prize fund if full, winner to get £350. Cheryl Caswell (07538 337368).

£1,600 Bridgewater Open – on Saturday, July 20, at the Whitchurch club, 9am start. One-day singles for 64, entry fee £25, to be paid by Bacs when booked. Text entries to Richard Proudlove (07725 131713).

£1,325 Newport Open – one-dayer on Sunday, September 29 from 10am. Places for 64 entries at £20 each, no home bowlers, first prize £350 if full. Rob Burroughs (07901 229623).

