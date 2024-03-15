Association eye another team in the British Parks

The association already runs senior and junior sides, but its AGM at Tilstock Bowling Club last week heard that officers have a new aim.

“We are also looking for veterans who would like to represent the area in the veterans one-day championship,” said a North Shropshire spokesperson. “This year it will be held in Yorkshire on Sunday, April 28, for the group stages, with the final four sides competing a month later at the end of May. Anyone interested from affiliated clubs should let secretary Phil Scott or committee member Andy Smith know of their interest.”

The senior team face a tough qualifying group against East Midlands, North Derbyshire and Yorkshire while the junior campaign starts on Sunday, April 21, with the 10-a-side championship in Yorkshire.

Officers elected – chairman, Phil Scott; general secretaries & competitions, Phil and Marie Scott; treasurer, Simon Fullard; safeguarding, Richard Proudlove; senior selectors – Scott Moseley, Chris Stretch, Ed Proudlove, Liam Jones & Tim Jordan.