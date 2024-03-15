Association eye another team in the British Parks
North Shropshire are aiming to launch another side in the British Parks Championships in the 2024 season.
The association already runs senior and junior sides, but its AGM at Tilstock Bowling Club last week heard that officers have a new aim.
“We are also looking for veterans who would like to represent the area in the veterans one-day championship,” said a North Shropshire spokesperson. “This year it will be held in Yorkshire on Sunday, April 28, for the group stages, with the final four sides competing a month later at the end of May. Anyone interested from affiliated clubs should let secretary Phil Scott or committee member Andy Smith know of their interest.”
The senior team face a tough qualifying group against East Midlands, North Derbyshire and Yorkshire while the junior campaign starts on Sunday, April 21, with the 10-a-side championship in Yorkshire.
Officers elected – chairman, Phil Scott; general secretaries & competitions, Phil and Marie Scott; treasurer, Simon Fullard; safeguarding, Richard Proudlove; senior selectors – Scott Moseley, Chris Stretch, Ed Proudlove, Liam Jones & Tim Jordan.