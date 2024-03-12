Archibald Worthington finally get their hands on title

Runners-up to Woore last time round, the Archie finished top of the District Invitation Winter League at the Whitchurch club by a staggering 25 points.

They rounded off their schedule with a 7-3 (123-103 on aggregate) victory over Malpas Sports on Friday night with county No.1 Callum Wraight winning 21-5 to top the singles averages.

Chirk finished second in the final table despite losing 8-2 (115-101) to Bridgewater while fellow newcomers Calverhall finally got to double figures in points gained thanks to wins by Eloise Fenwick and James Sanderson against District.

AWC captain John Paddington received the trophy, having picked his four singles-two doubles team from a squad of Wraight, Lee Peate, Mike Gilpin, James Blair, Michael Cooper, Matt Benbow, Paul Williams, Mark Holland, Derek Wright and Gary Owen

Final standings – 1 AWC 139 points, 2 Chirk 114, 3 Adderley 111, 4 Crewe 107, 5 Malpas 101, 6 Bridgewater 97, 7 Woore 93, 8 Elephant & Castle 75, 9 District 52; 10 Calverhall 11.

n Castlefields bowlers took an instant liking to the new £2,650 Edgmond Open.

They claimed five of the 12 qualifying spaces up for grabs at three sessions over the weekend to close in on a £500 first prize when finals day comes round on April 6.

Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight led the Shrewsbury club’s dominance as he won his qualifier 21-5 while step father Rich Goddard, Andy Judson (21-7) and brothers Jon and Tom Palmer followed suit.

Promoter Rob Burroughs added: “Scott Moseley (Wrockwardine Wood) was in inspired form against Owen Cookson to win 21-6 and book his place and Jamie Brookes (Adderley) ran out from 20-16 down.”

Sir John Bayley duo Ayden Smith and Michael Cooper were successful along with former Bayley Boy Steve Burroughs, new St Georges recruit Gordon Hawkins and Cheshire star Lee Johnstone.