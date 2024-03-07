Referees chief to give talk on rules

David Williams, the chief of the British Crown Green Referees Society, has agreed to come to Shropshire to give a seminar on the rules of the game.

Delighted county society secretary Louise Cotton said: “This is a great opportunity for club captains, officials and those interested in being a referee to update their knowledge and ask questions from the expert.”

The seminar is on Tuesday, March 26, starting at 7pm at Tilstock BC (SY13 3JL) and is a free event.

“It’s aimed at those wishing to continue to sit their referee exams or for club officials/captains that would like the opportunity to refresh their current knowledge.

“David is an expert who will help people to understand the correct rules and provide greater confidence when you have rule issues during a league game.

“This is likely to be a popular event so to ensure we are aware of numbers expected, please can you let myself or Isobel Jones know the names of those attending and which bowling club they are representing by March 21?”

Shropshire has two big roles to play in the North versus South team challenge for the Evans Trophy – before the big name bowlers have even been selected.

County legend Tony Poole will again be president of the South team for the bi-annual star-studded clash which takes place on Saturday, August 10, at Garswood Hall BC in Wigan.

“And I am delighted to announce lead sponsor for this year is Telford-based Local Print Pros, a quality provider of a range of sportswear,” said organise Lynn Pritchatt. “The Evans Trophy is one of the highlights on our crown green bowling calendar – a unique event which showcases the very best of our sport.”