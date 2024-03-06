Shropshire's Callum Wraight straight back to winning ways after break

Having missed three weeks, the Castlefields star was back with a bang as he raced to victory in the 22nd one-dayer on Saturday at soggy Adderley.

With a total prize pot of £154 to be divided, Wraight beat homester and promoter Jamie Brookes 21-5 in the final after 22 bowlers competed.

“The green at Adderley was very sodden but drained away and picked up pace through the day, with Callum victorious gain,” said Brookes.

Wraight, having played in 16 of the comps, has won 107 out of 118 individual matches, his semi-final victim on Saturday being Chris Stretch 21-20 as Brookes was beating Terry Howard to 10.

Quarter-final scores: Brookes 21 Dave James 18; Howard 21 Stuart Rutter 15; Stretch 21 Keith Wall 15; Wraight 21 Andy Cooke 10.

One in, one out means it’s as you were in the Highley Bowling League for the coming season.

League chief John Palmer explained: “Stockton confirmed after the AGM (held at Bridgnorth BC) that they wish to enter a B team in the league.

“This, with Islanders withdrawing a team, gives us 10 teams in division one and 11 in division two – the same format as last year

“It means that, provided there are no more applications and resignations, that division two will start on Tuesday, April 2, and division one on April 16.”

Broseley’s proposal to play four matches, have a short break then play the last four was accepted in principal at the annual meeting, provided both captains agree and common sense prevails.

But the proposition from Chelmarsh to adopt the Mid Shropshire League’s Thursday division scoring system didn’t have a seconder so was defeated.

All league officers were re-elected en bloc and treasurer Jeanette Bennett’s request that Stockton host the finals of the Mark Bennett Memorial Singles for the third year was agreed, the venue to change in subsequent years.