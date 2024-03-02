Shropshire set to host The Big One this season

It’s the brainchild of Bandit Bowls promoter Jamie Brookes and will have a finals day at Premier League club Adderley on Saturday, September 14, after qualifying at eight venues yet to be confirmed.

And the response has been stunning with more than 150 bowlers expressing an interest in taking one of the 256 places available at a cost of £30.

“At the moment we are taking the approach of just getting people talking about it – which is happening! – and the next stage is to release the qualifying dates, “said Brookes. “The idea is to run is similarly to the ‘All England’ with qualifying sessions around the country.

“Venues are still being considered but potentially they will include at least one each at the Colwyn Bay and Isle of Man June festivals.”

The finals will be held at Adderley, near Market Drayton, as it is the home club of sponsors who are putting in £2,500.

The main season is nearly over for Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club members so it’s time for them to give something back.

First on the agenda is a Chairman’s Day tomorrow, followed by a charity event on Sunday, March 24 – both at the club’s centre at the Sports Village.

“The Chairman’s Day will be a social afternoon of bowls competitions, followed by tea, and visually impaired bowlers are welcome,” said club captain Cynthia Hedley. “A final date for this season for the club will be a Charity Day in aid of the Air Ambulance – a social event of mixed bowls competitions with an afternoon tea, to which all are welcome.”

It’s open house for bowlers in three Shropshire leagues that are counting down to key meetings. The Ludlow League has its pre-season meeting on Monday at Burway Bowling Club at 7.30pm, but there’s a twist from the normal agenda.

“The night will also have the presentation of trophies for last season’s trophy winners as well so all league players are welcome to attend,” stressed secretary Steve Burmingham.

Burway won both the league and handicap titles in 2023 as seven teams contested 10-a-sdie matches on Thursday evenings.

Then on Tuesday afternoon, the Barlows Whitchuch Over-60s and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues hold a joint AGM and EGM at Tilstock Bowling Club (2pm).

The EGM is to launch the North Shropshire Veterans Crown Green Bowling Association, a new single administrative body to run both leagues.