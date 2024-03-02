Charity memorial event to remember ‘Mr Tilstock’

The Rob Ellison Charity Memorial is a 12-a-side match between star-studded Shropshire and North Shropshire Select sides in memory of the much-missed county stalwart.

It will be played on Ellison’s former home green, Tilstock, on Thursday, March 28, starting at 6.30pm, with the proceeds in aid of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen and the Royal Benevolent Agricultural Institution.

“It will be a great event in memory of Mr Tilstock – Rob Ellison – whose contribution to bowls is immeasurable,” said a Tilstock spokesperson. “There will be a prize raffle for the charities, hot food and refreshments, entertainment during the evening by Josh Whittall and the sponsors are the Victoria Garage.”

Ellison was a long-serving member of the Whitchurch League management and county executive, and a life member of the British Referees Society who enjoyed a shock County Merit triumph in 1969 at GKN Sankey.

Shropshire village club Edgmond are determined to keep building on their burgeoning bowls reputation.

About to host a new £2,650 open competition run by Rob Burroughs, Edgmond have now taken the wraps off their own Summer Open one-dayer.

It’s on Saturday, May 11, with 32 places at £20 each to chase a £250 first prize, entries to go to Sarah Glenholmes (phone 07792 428685; email sjg631@outlook.com).

Before then, Edgmond will host a special Taster Day on Saturday, April 27 (10am to 2 pm) for people of all ages to try their hand at crown green bowls.

Meanwhile, entries are still being taken for the £1,560 Burway Open on Saturday, April 20, at the Ludlow club at £20 each, the contact being Steve Birmingham (07812 347092).

But the £640 Don Hughes Mixed Pairs at Gresford Colliery in Wrexham on Saturday, April 6, is now full.