Double-handed clubs could get a boost in vote

Tonight’s AGM at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club (7.30pm) will consider a rule change proposal that would do away with the restrictions placed on double-handed clubs.

Horsehay are proposing that the rule that makes such clubs register players for each team – and only allowed to change sides if a transfer is agreed – is voted out.

A spokeswoman said: “The current rule prevents a lady who is registered with a club that has two teams from playing for either team.

“We propose that a lady registered with a club can play for either team within that club, without having to transfer from one team to the other.”

A Chelmarsh bid to change the points scoring system to reward bowler for their efforts, up to a maximum of five points for getting to 21 to win an individual match, will also be voted on.

Two divisions look set to continue for an unchanged total of 17 teams, with Bowring and Albrighton promoted to the top flight in place of Broseley and the Bayley B.

Founder member Mabel Finnigan, rewarded for services to bowls in the King’s New Year Honours, is planning to attend.